Watch Videos: People protest, loot supermarkets for food after locked-down in Shanghai

After lock-down in Shanghai, social media is full of videos, man violating COVID-19 lockdown norms and approached police or people looting supermarket or screaming from their apartment after more than a week's lockdown.

In one video man in Shanghai was seen deliberately violating COVID-19 lockdown norms and approached to the cop begging them to arrest him so that he will get food in jail.

However in another video, massive rioters was seen looting a supermarket. People were also protesting for freedom and demanded civil rights. The same protests were also done during first and second wave of COVID-19.

One Twitterite, Patrick Madrid, tweeted one video from Shanghai, claimed that people screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown.

The translation he got from his friend said “It’s Shanghai, everyone is screaming, started with a couple now everyone is screaming, after a week of lockdown, something is going to happen, no one knows when this is going to end.”

Access to Guangzhou, an industrial centre of 19 million people near Hong Kong, was suspended this week. Other cities are cutting off access or closing factories and schools.

The government reported 29,411 new cases Thursday, all but 3,020 with no symptoms. Shanghai accounted for 95% of that total, or 27,719 cases. All but 2,573 had no symptoms.

(With inputs from AP)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 06:14 PM IST