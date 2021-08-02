Watch Video: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dribbles ball at launch of 'Khela Hobe' program

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen dribbling a football during launch of “Khela Hobe” program at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

She said that the slogan 'Khela Hobe' will soon be popular across India. She said at the event, "Believe it or not, "Khela Hobe" has become very popular. The slogan was raised in Parliament too, soon it'll be popular across India".

The “Khela Hobe” slogan was first started by TMC’s youth wing leader Debangshu Bhattacharya and was then popularised in West Bengal by Anubrata Mondal, the party president of Birbhum district, who is known in the state for his political theatrics and quips.