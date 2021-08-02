Watch Video: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dribbles ball at launch of 'Khela Hobe' program

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen dribbling a football during launch of “Khela Hobe” program at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.
She said that the slogan 'Khela Hobe' will soon be popular across India. She said at the event, "Believe it or not, "Khela Hobe" has become very popular. The slogan was raised in Parliament too, soon it'll be popular across India".
The “Khela Hobe” slogan was first started by TMC’s youth wing leader Debangshu Bhattacharya and was then popularised in West Bengal by Anubrata Mondal, the party president of Birbhum district, who is known in the state for his political theatrics and quips.
Banerjee had earlier announced that August 16 will be observed as the “Khela Hobe Diwas” in memory of the 16 people who lost their lives in a stampede during 1980 match at the iconic Eden Gardens.
Meanwhile, the TMC is likely to use the “Khela Hobe” campaign slogan in Tripura, hoping for a similar thunderous victory as in Bengal polls.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC), after returning to power in West Bengal for the third consecutive term with a sweeping victory in the recent assembly elections, is now focusing on Tripura where assembly polls are due in 2023.