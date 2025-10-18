 Kerala Police Arrest Cybercriminal Behind ₹27-Crore Federal Bank Fraud From Assam
Kerala Police Arrest Cybercriminal Behind ₹27-Crore Federal Bank Fraud From Assam

The operation was carried out on Friday under the supervision of Lahorighat Police Superintendent Diganta Baruah, following credible intelligence inputs. The Kerala Police team, comprising four officers, coordinated closely with local authorities to trace and apprehend the accused from his residence in Lahorighat.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 02:46 AM IST
article-image
Kerela Police Nab Assam's Cyber Criminals Duped 27 Crore Bank Fraud |

Guwahati: Kerala Police, with assistance from police in Lahorighat, Morigaon district, arrested a cybercriminal, identified as Chirajul Islam, who allegedly masterminded a Rs 27-crore embezzlement from the Federal Bank of Kerala.

During the raid, police seized multiple luxury vehicles and digital evidence, including devices believed to contain crucial information related to the financial fraud. Officers also discovered several high-value properties allegedly acquired through illegal transactions.

“The area has become a hotspot for cybercrime activity. Many offenders here believe they cannot be caught, but that’s not the case. We have gathered enough digital evidence to apprehend the culprits,” said the Co-District Superintendent of Police (CDSP).

“Chirajul Islam was arrested today in connection with the Rs 27-crore Federal Bank fraud. He had been previously imprisoned for similar crimes. From his account alone, transactions worth Rs 4 crore were traced. He owns posh houses, vehicles, and farmhouses, all acquired through fraudulent means.”

"We came to Assam with the support of the local police and successfully apprehended the main accused,” a Kerala Police officer said.

“The accused and his group checked the CIBIL scores of various individuals, forged PAN and Aadhaar cards, and took loans from different banks using fake credentials. From his personal account alone, Rs 4 crore was transacted as part of the Rs 27-crore scam”, the official added.

Police sources confirmed that at least five cases have been registered against Islam across Kerala and Assam. The seized digital evidence will be sent for forensic analysis to trace the full extent of the fraud network.

