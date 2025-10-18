Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya Set To Shine With 26 Lakh Diyas For Deepotsav 2025 |

Ayodhya: Ayodhya is glowing with energy and faith as preparations for Deepotsav 2025 enter the final stage. The banks of the Saryu are being turned into a sea of light, with 26,11,101 diyas set to be lit on October 19. The sight is expected to create another Guinness World Record for the temple town.

This year’s Deepotsav is being powered by the people. About 33,000 volunteers, including students, teachers and local organisations, are working under the supervision of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University to place diyas across 56 ghats. By Friday afternoon, half the diya-laying work was completed across Ghats 8 to 11, with nearly eight lakh diyas already in place. Volunteers guided by instructors are arranging the earthen lamps in neat rows along the riverfront, preparing for a grand spectacle of faith.

Nodal officer Professor Sant Sharan Mishra said the enthusiasm among young volunteers is inspiring. Their spirit shows how deeply they connect with Ram Kaaj, he added, noting that the ghats are coming alive with devotion and excitement.

Out of the 26 lakh diyas, around 16 lakh have been handmade by nearly 40 potter families from Ayodhya and nearby villages such as Jaisinghpur, Pura Bazar and Gosaiganj. Another 10 lakh diyas have been sourced from industrial units, social groups, rural women and the general public. About 55 lakh cotton wicks and 73,000 litres of oil will be used during the event to bring the celebration to life.

The diyas will light up Ram Ki Paidi, Extended Ram Ki Paidi, Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, Bhajan Sandhya Ghat, Laxman Kila and adjoining ghats. The entire city is being decorated to reflect the devotion of the people and the spirit of the festival.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is working round the clock to ensure every visitor to Ayodhya experiences something divine. He said this year’s Deepotsav has been planned on a larger scale so that people not only see the light but also feel the devotion behind it.

The three-day celebration will include a 3D holographic musical laser show and a drone display featuring 1,100 ‘Make in India’ drones on October 18, 19 and 20. The Maha Aarti on October 19 will see 2,100 devotees participating. The minister also said that 16.44 crore tourists visited Ayodhya between January and December 2024, and 23.82 crore people arrived in just the first six months of 2025 — a record that reaffirms Ayodhya’s position as a global spiritual centre.

As diyas are being placed, thousands of devotees have begun arriving from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Mirzapur. The atmosphere in Ayodhya is filled with anticipation, devotion and joy. Preeti Kumari, a student volunteer, said this year Ayodhya feels more alive than ever. The preparations, the lights and the devotion make it feel as if the Treta Yug has returned.

With every diya that is placed and every visitor who arrives, Ayodhya moves closer to lighting not just its ghats but also the hearts of millions who believe in the eternal light of Lord Ra