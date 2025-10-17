Yogi Govt Initiative Adds New Dimension To Women Empowerment; KGBV Campuses Illuminated By Mission Shakti

Mission Shakti 5.0 |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mission Shakti campaign in Uttar Pradesh, which focused on women’s safety, respect, and self-reliance, shone with renewed energy on the occasion of Diwali. In 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the state, programs organized under the theme of ‘Roshan Karo Diya’ for Mission Shakti inspired the confidence and creativity of over 88,000 girls.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh stated that, under CM Yogi Adityanath’s guidance, Mission Shakti has evolved into a mass movement for women’s empowerment in the state. He added, "The messages illuminated with lamps in KGBVs are not just celebrations, but flames of awareness, confidence, and change in society. Only when girls are educated and safe will Uttar Pradesh become self-reliant and empowered."

Girls decorated prominent helpline numbers such as 1090, 1098, and 112 with lamps, ensuring that messages of safety and assistance reach every girl. The school campuses were adorned with rangolis, Mission Shakti logos, and inspiring slogans for women’s empowerment. Messages like ‘Nari Hi Shakti Hain’, ‘Suraksha Mera Adhikar’ were creatively represented in rangolis and lamps, symbolizing a strong and empowered society.

During the candle march held in various KGBVs across the state, girls carried placards with messages related to Mission Shakti and reaffirmed their commitment to women’s empowerment. Lamps and handmade decorative items inspired by the D20 series, prepared as part of the Curiosity program, turned the schools into centres of creativity and innovation. Photographs and videos of the programs went viral on social media platforms. The school administration ensured the complete safety of students and staff throughout the events.

Monica Rani, Director General of School Education, Uttar Pradesh, said that Mission Shakti has fostered a culture of empathy and safety along with education in schools. The lamps lit by girls during Diwali symbolize women’s dignity and confidence. The basic education department continues to work towards ensuring that every girl has confidence in herself and is provided equal opportunities by society.