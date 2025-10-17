UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes ₹300 Crore Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students Ahead Of Diwali |

Lucknow: Ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a significant boost to the student’s education in Uttar Pradesh by distributing over Rs 300 crore in scholarships to 10,28,205 students via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The Chief Minister emphasized that the initiative aims to support talented students and remove financial barriers in their education, marking another milestone in the double-engine government’s mission for educational empowerment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Earlier, on Vijayadashami, a large number of students were also awarded scholarships. CM Yogi highlighted that in the past, the scholarship process was plagued by bias, delays, and corruption. But with the adoption of the technology-based DBT system under PM Modi’s leadership, eligible students now receive funds directly into their bank accounts.

He further announced that scholarships will now be distributed twice a year, in October and January, so that students receive timely assistance. In 2016–17, only 8.64 lakh students benefited from scholarships; today, that number has increased to 62 lakhs.

CM Yogi said, "Over 3.56 lakh students from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes received Rs 114.92 crore, more than 97,000 students from the general category received Rs 29.18 crore, 4.83 lakh students from other backward classes received Rs 126.69 crore, and 90,758 students from the Minority community received Rs 27.16 crore of scholarship through direct benefit transfer (DBT)." As PM Modi emphasizes, transparency defines good governance,” he said. “The DBT system exemplifies this principle in action.

The Chief Minister reiterated that no eligible student in the state will be left without a scholarship. For those who missed out last year due to institutional lapses or technical issues, the portal has been reopened. Once data entry is complete, these students will also receive their scholarships via DBT in a special ceremony. Our goal is simple: that no student in Uttar Pradesh should be deprived of education. Every student must have the opportunity to pursue their dreams”, the CM said.

Quoting Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, CM Yogi said, “Baba Saheb taught us that only through education can we achieve self-reliance and contribute meaningfully to society.” He urged students to follow Ambedkar’s example and persevere through challenges. “We no longer lack resources; what we need is hard work, discipline, and determination,” he added.

He encouraged students to spend time in libraries, attend school regularly, nurture a curiosity for innovation, and actively contribute to building both society and the nation.

The Chief Minister shared that in the last eight years, more than 4.27 crore students have benefited from scholarships. Before 2016–17, previous governments had stopped scholarships for SC/ST students. “Our government not only restored that scholarship funding for two years at once”, the CM said. Our commitment is clear; there will be no discrimination against any student. Honesty, transparency, and equal opportunity are our government’s priorities”, the CM added.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh has launched several initiatives to empower students through education. Atal Residential Schools now operate in all 18 divisions, providing free education, housing, and meals for children of labourer families. Ashram Paddhati Schools deliver high-quality education, accommodation, and food specifically for SC students. Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools offer free education up to the intermediate level for girls from poor and marginalised communities. The Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme offers free competitive exam coaching in every district, allowing students to prepare locally without the need to migrate elsewhere.

CM Yogi highlighted that he social welfare department is providing annual pensions of Rs 12,000 via DBT to 1.05 crore families in the state. Earlier, beneficiaries received Rs 300 per month every six months through a process riddled with middlemen. “We’ve increased it to Rs 1,000 per month, ensuring full and direct benefits,” he said.

The CM also highlighted the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, under which over 4 lakh daughters have been married with government assistance of Rs 1 lakh each.

Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, both the nation and our state have witnessed historic change,” said CM Yogi. “Over 25 crore people across India and 6 crore people in Uttar Pradesh have been brought above the poverty line. As we move towards the centenary vision of 2047, we must contribute to building a new India through education, self-reliance, and social justice.”

Addressing students from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, CM Yogi urged them to attend school regularly, study diligently, and stay committed. “Each one of you possess a natural talent and with hard work and perseverance, you can fulfil Baba Saheb’s dream,” he said.

Concluding his address, CM Yogi extended Diwali greetings to all students and assured that all other eligible students will soon receive their scholarships promptly, ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of education.

1: Scholarship Certificates Presented on Stage

During the event, CM Yogi presented scholarship certificates to students and posed for group photographs with them. The students included Suryansh Verma, Disha Rawat, Pragati Sonwani, Sameer Sharma, Anshika Verma, Akanksha Sharma, Rishabh Dev Mishra, Prashant Ojha, Firdous Ansari, Rehnuma Shahab, Amit Kumar, and Anuj Gond.

2: Students Express Gratitude to CM Yogi

Students expressed heartfelt gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath for the scholarship initiative

Anshika Verma, a Class 9 student, said, “Receiving this scholarship fills me with pride. I’m fortunate to live in a state where our Chief Minister truly cares about children’s education and a bright future. This scholarship is not just financial support but a powerful step towards empowering us. I’ll use this amount to build a better future for myself. I thank the Chief Minister for believing in us and creating such thoughtful policies for our growth.”

Rishabh Dev Mishra, a student of Government Jubilee Inter College, said, “This is a moment of great pride and happiness for me. Receiving this recognition through our Chief Minister is an unforgettable experience. I thank the Uttar Pradesh government for launching such a meaningful initiative. This scholarship has given us not just financial aid but also the confidence to move forward. I’m also grateful to my parents and teachers for their constant support and guidance.”