UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Scholarships To Over 1 Million Students At Lok Bhavan |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed scholarships to over one million students across Uttar Pradesh at the Lok Bhavan auditorium on Friday. The joy on the children’s faces was evident as they received this Diwali gift from the Chief Minister. Expressing their heartfelt gratitude, the students thanked CM Yogi and the state government for their continuous support and shared their experiences.

“I am very happy to receive the scholarship from our Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath ji. Getting this support before Diwali feels like a special gift. With the state government’s financial assistance, I can continue my education with full dedication and determination.”

Rishabh Dev Mishra, Government Jubilee Inter College, Lucknow

“By awarding us scholarships before Diwali, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rekindled my dreams of higher education. This financial support will enable me to purchase study materials and meet other academic needs without difficulty. My family and I are deeply grateful to him and the state government.”

Anshika Verma, RPD Inter College, Lucknow

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has truly changed our lives. Earlier, receiving scholarships was a long struggle, but now the money reaches our accounts on time. It has eased the burden on our families and motivated us to study further. I no longer have to depend on my family for my education.”

Vartika Rawat, Government High School, Kakori

“The annual scholarship provided by the state government is a great support for students like us. Earlier, financial difficulties often disrupted our studies, but now we can focus without worry. I use this money to buy my study materials. My family and I are truly thankful to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this invaluable help.”

Divita, Class 10, Lucknow