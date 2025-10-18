Haryana CM Nayab Saini Hikes Monthly Old Age Pension To ₹3,200

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Saini | ANI

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Friday announced a hike in monthly old age pension for elderly persons from existing Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200, in the state.

Saini made the announcement at a state-level function organised in Panchkula near here, to mark the completion of one year of his government; The said pension was Rs 1,000 when the BJP govt came to power in Haryana for first time in 2014; it is BJP's third consecutive term while Saini - who is from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister last year. Khattar won the Lok Sabha election and became a minister at Centre last year.

Saini said that the BJP government is committed to the welfare and holistic development of farmers, the underprivileged, youth, and women. He said that the government's policies are transparent, its intentions sincere, and that, under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, development efforts in the state are progressing at three times the previous pace.

The Chief Minister said that the Scheduled Castes, who had long been deprived of their rightful opportunities, are now being empowered through increased participation in government jobs, Panchayat, and local body elections.

FARMERS’ WELFARE, TOP PRIORITY

Stating farmers’ welfare is the state government’s top priority, he said that today, all crops in Haryana are procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Over the last 11 crop seasons, an amount of Rs 1,54,000 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 12 lakh farmers.

Ensuring payment within 48 hours of crop sale, he said, is a testament to the government's transparent and efficient procurement system. To support farmers affected by deficient rainfall last year, the government released Rs 1,345 crore as a bonus at the rate of Rs 2,000 per acre for Kharif crops. Over the past 11 years, more than Rs 15,000 crore has been disbursed to farmers as compensation for crop losses.