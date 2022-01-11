Watch Video: TMC releases campaign song 'Goenchi Navi Sakal' ahead of Goa Assembly polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday released its official campaign song "Don Fulancho Kaal, Goenchi Navi Sakal" for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections.

The song features picturesque landscapes of Goa and its people. It also features West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee campaigning in the coastal state.

"Goa is chanting in one voice... "Don Fulancho Kaal, Goenchi Navi Sakal". Presenting to you the official campaign song of Goa Trinamool Congress, Goa Election 2022, 'Goenchi Navi Sakal'. This song celebrates Goa and the Goenkar spirit, getting set to usher in a New Dawn in Goa," the party tweeted today.

Meanwhile, the TMC has announced a housing rights scheme "Mhaje Ghar, Maalki Hakk" aimed at securing the housing rights of the people in the state.

As per a press note issued by Goa TMC, the scheme aims at securing the housing rights of Goenkars which is a constitutional duty of any government and is interpreted as a fundamental right under Article 21 (Right To Life).

Under the scheme, the TMC-MGP alliance will ensure that within 250 days of forming the government, all the Goan families residing in Goa since before 1976 will be provided with "title and ownership rights of land under possession and 50,000 subsidized homes to homeless families".

In addition, TMC will operationalize pro-people legislations like The Goa Daman and Diu Agricultural Tenancy Act, 1964 and The Goa Daman and Diu Mundkars (Protection from eviction) Act, 1975 on the ground and take the cause further.

It is time to bring an era of pro-people legislation which seeks to protect the lives and livelihoods of Goenkars, the note added.

Meanwhile, Goa assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes in the state will take place on March 10.

The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference in Delhi on Saturday. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force.

(With ANI inputs)

