Watch Video: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Punjab's Rupnagar, offers prayers at Gurudwara Shri Tibbi Sahib in Ropar

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a roadshow in Rupnagar on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, she offered prayers at Gurudwara Shri Tibbi Sahib in Ropar.

The Congress leader is in Punjab to campaign for the February 20 elections to the 117-member state assembly.

Earlier on Sunday, addressing a public meeting in Kotkapura, Priyanka Gandhi accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the main opposition party in Punjab, of doing nothing in Delhi and said its government there has been a "failure". She added that the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab had to be replaced as it was being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Delhi.

People must be wary of the Delhi model of governance being touted by the AAP as even the BJP came to power at the Centre showcasing its Gujarat model in 2014, but the reality is now before everyone, Priyanka Gandhi said.

Claiming that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP "emerged" from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), she said it has an ideology similar to that of the BJP.

On the issue of Singh being removed as Punjab chief minister by the Congress in September last year and being replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, she, without naming the former chief minister, said, "It is true that for five years we had a government here, it is also true that there were some deficiencies in that government. It lost its way somewhere." "That government stopped running from Punjab. That government started running from Delhi. In Delhi even, not by the Congress, but was being run by the BJP and BJP-led government. That hidden nexus has come out. That is why we had to change that government," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Singh's removal from the post came amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Later, Singh quit the Congress to form the Punjab Lok Congress, which will fight the polls along with BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

On Singh's removal, Priyanka Gandhi said, "We were listening to your voice and we were realising something wrong is happening." But things were set right and the people of Punjab got a person in Channi, "who comes from amongst you, a chief minister who comes from a poor family, who did so much in 100-150 odd days", she said.

Attacking the AAP, she said it plans to govern Punjab from Delhi as per the dictates of Kejriwal. "Don't repeat the last mistake by supporting the AAP," Priyanka Gandhi said, adding Punjab's government should run from Punjab.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 04:39 PM IST