e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:52 PM IST

Watch Video: PM Modi welcomed by Italian PM Mario Draghi, receives guard of honour at Palazzo Chigi in Rome

After the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet, “Synergising the India-Italy Partnership!"
FPJ Web Desk
Indian PM Narendra Modi and Italian counterpart Mario Draghi | Photo: Twitter Image

Indian PM Narendra Modi and Italian counterpart Mario Draghi | Photo: Twitter Image

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and the two leaders are expected to discuss issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

Draghi was seen receiving the PM at the Palazzo Chigi. The PM had earlier interacted with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

He was also accorded a guard of honour here at Palazzo Chigi.

Advertisement

After the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet, “Synergising the India-Italy Partnership!"

“PM @narendramodi was received by the Italian PM Mario Draghi, as he arrived at Palazzo Chigi for their first in-person meeting. Both leaders inspected the guard of honour before proceeding for delegation level talks," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Advertisement

From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow, the UK, at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ

2021 G20 Rome summit: PM Modi meets heads of European Council and European Commission; discussion on...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal