Watch video: Over 90% of India's population has at least got one dose, says PM Modi; inaugurates Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute's second campus in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

While speaking at the event, PM Modi said: "Out of the entire eligible population, over 90% of India's population has at least got one dose. In just 5 days, over 1.5 crore children aged between 15-17 have been given a dose."

Over 2.60 crore people including 17 lakh cancer patients benefited from Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office, The second campus of CNCI has been built in line with Modi's vision to expand and upgrade health facilities in all parts of the country. CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients. A need for expansion was being felt for some time, and the second campus will fulfil it.

The second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore. Around Rs 400 crore was provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government in the ratio of 75:25, the PMO said.

The campus is a 460-bed comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. It is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.

The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and provide comprehensive care to cancer patients, especially those from eastern and northeastern parts of the country, it said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 02:01 PM IST