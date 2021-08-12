e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:23 PM IST

Watch Video: Opposition members scuffle with marshals in Rajya Sabha

FPJ Web Desk
Ruckus in the Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: While leaders of Opposition parties led a protest march on Thursday against the government on alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha, a video has been released which shows Opposition MPs jostling with the marshals in the Parliament yesterday.

The opposition protests escalated when the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill was passed in the chaos despite demands to refer it to a select committee.

A 2.5-minute video showed slogan-shouting MPs at the centre of the house and uniformed marshals, who are in charge of security in parliament, apparently trying to restrain them.

Opposition members are also seen tearing papers into bits and flinging them. One MP is seen climbing a table. The video emerged as the opposition protested today against the early end to the session and alleged manhandling of MPs.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and nearly a dozen other opposition leaders gathered outside Parliament after a protest march and called on Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to file a complaint.

They alleged that "outsiders who were not part of Parliament security were brought in to manhandle opposition leaders and members, including women MPs".

The Bill that the opposition objects to seeks to allow the government to cut its share in public sector insurance companies and enable more private sector participation. The opposition has accused the government of rushing several bills through without discussion amid protests this session.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:23 PM IST

