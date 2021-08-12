Watch: CCTV footage showing Opposition MPs jostling with marshals in Parliament on Aug 11 goes viral

While leaders of Opposition parties led a protest march on Thursday against the government on alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha, a CCTV footage shared by news agency ANI shows Opposition MPs jostling with the marshals in the Parliament yesterday.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the protest march had said that the voice of people was crushed in Parliament and democracy was "murdered". "The Parliament session is over. Frankly, as far as 60 percent of the country is concerned, there has been no Parliament session because the voice of 60 percent of this country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha (the MPs were) physically beaten," Rahul Gandhi said.

He said the opposition was not allowed to speak inside Parliament and "this is nothing short of murder of democracy".

The Opposition resorted to vociferous protests on Wednesday as the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 was taken up for consideration in the upper House. They accused the government of not following parliamentary norms and "bulldozing" the legislation. The Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill was taken up after the upper House unanimously passed the constitution amendment bill to enable states to prepare their own OBC lists.

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, two days before the scheduled conclusion.

The Opposition has also been protesting and forcing adjournments on their other demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and withdrawal of three farm laws.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 02:34 PM IST