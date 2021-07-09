Watch Video: Newly-appointed minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hugs engineer from signal dept of Railways

Ashwini Vaishnaw, new Minister of Railways was seen hugging an engineer from Signal department of Indian Railways after he got to know that the employee was an alumnus of his former college, MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur.

In a video, an employee, while interacting with the minister ,told him that an engineer of the signal department was an alumnus of MBM Engineering College, to which Vaishnaw said, "Aao Gale lagte hain!".

The minister went on to joke about how juniors addressed their seniors as 'boss' back in college and further asked the employee to call him 'boss. "you should call me boss from today", the new Railway Minister said.

Watch Video: