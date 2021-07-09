Watch Video: Newly-appointed minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hugs engineer from signal dept of Railways

Ashwini Vaishnaw, new Minister of Railways was seen hugging an engineer from Signal department of Indian Railways after he got to know that the employee was an alumnus of his former college, MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur.
In a video, an employee, while interacting with the minister ,told him that an engineer of the signal department was an alumnus of MBM Engineering College, to which Vaishnaw said, "Aao Gale lagte hain!".
The minister went on to joke about how juniors addressed their seniors as 'boss' back in college and further asked the employee to call him 'boss. "you should call me boss from today", the new Railway Minister said.
Watch Video:
On Wednesday, he has been appointed as the Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
Vaishnaw, who has made a straight entry into the Union Cabinet without any stint as Minister of State, is a former IAS officer holding degrees from IIT Kanpur and Wharton Business School, and a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Odisha since 2019. He completed his graduation in electronic and communications engineering in 1991 with a gold medal from MBM Engineering college, Jodhpur.
Vaishnaw served as a Collector in Odisha's Balasore and Cuttack districts. While a Collector in Balasore, the National Human Rights Commission placed on record its appreciation of the sincerity, dedication, and commitment displayed by Vaishnaw in organising and executing relief and rehabilitation work in his district.
In 2012, he quit the corporate sector and set up Three Tee Auto Logistics Private Ltd and Vee Gee Auto Components Private Ltd, both automotive components manufacturing units in Gujarat.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)