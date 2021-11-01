Watch Video: Navjot Kaur Sidhu hits out after Jagdish Tytler appointed as permanent invitee to Delhi Congress

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Monday expressed her disagreement over the appointment of Jagdish Tytler, a suspect in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, as one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

"Personally I am angry. However, it is party's decision. I can't comment on it. Everyone is hurt but they can't say it because of party protocol", Kaur said while talking to reporters in Amritsar.

Tytler has been named alongside leaders like former Delhi Congress chief JP Agarwal, former AICC general Secretary organisation Janardan Dwivedi and former ministers Kapil Sibal, Ajay Maken and Krishna Tirath.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The appointment orders were issued on Thursday by AICC general Secretary organisation KC Venugopal who also announced the elaborate Delhi Congress executive committee with 87 members.



Tytler is the second top Congress leader suspected for his role in 1984 riots after Sajjan Kumar, who stands convicted for life and is serving jail time for his involvement in the riots.

In the Tytler case, the CBI had filed three closure reports in 2007, 2009 and 2014.



But Delhi’s Karkardooma courts rejected the CBI closure report on December 4, 2015, on the protest petition by Lakhwinder Kaur, who lost her husband in the Gurdrawa Pul Bangash attack.

The court asked the CBI to continue its probe.

Advertisement

ALSO READ APS Deol resigns as Advocate-General of Punjab govt month after his appointment

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:03 PM IST