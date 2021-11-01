APS Deol resigns as Advocate-General of Punjab govt month after his appointment

Punjab Advocate General APS Deol on Monday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. His exit comes around a month after he was appointed to the post by the Congress-led government.

Deol was appointed a month ago after the post fell vacant following Atul Nanda’s resignation soon after Capt Amarinder Singh stepped down as chief minister.





It is to be noted that, Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had reservations regarding the A-G's appointment. Deol was the counsel for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in 2015 post the police firing in the wake of incidents of sacrilege.



"Demand for Justice in Sacrilege cases and for arrest of main culprits behind the drug trade brought our Govt in 2017 & Due to his failure, People removed the last CM. Now, AG/DG appointments rub salt on wounds of victims, they must be replaced or we will have No face !! (sic)," Sidhu had tweeted on October 3.



The appointment had come as a surprise as incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in 2015 was considered politically sensitive.

The row over AG and DGP appointments added to the ongoing turmoil in Punjab Congress, which is considered to have erupted following the intra-party feud between Sidhu and Amarinder Singh.

The Captain, who was serving as the chief minister for the past four-and-a-half years, resigned on September 18 claiming that he has been "humiliated by the party".



