e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,47,417 new COVID-19 cases, 27% higher than yesterday; Omicron tally rises to 5,488
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

Watch Video: Mangaluru police chase and nab mobile thief in filmy style

'The victim is migrant labourer and his mobile was snatched by 2-3 people. One was arrested red-handed and others were arrested later', added N Shashikumar, CP Mangaluru City
FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

Police personnel chased and nabbed a mobile thief in Mangaluru yesterday in a filmy style follow up in karnataka, reported ANI.

'The incident took place yesterday where two people were found running and subsequently, police chased them. We got to know that one person was victim and another was accused', said N Shashikumar, CP of Mangaluru City.

'The victim is migrant labourer and his mobile was snatched by 2-3 people. One was arrested red-handed and others were arrested later', added N Shashikumar, CP Mangaluru City

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Police recovers three unaccounted laptops from thief; one held Mumbai: Police recovers three unaccounted laptops from thief; one held

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
Advertisement