Watch Video: Mangaluru police chase and nab mobile thief in filmy style

Police personnel chased and nabbed a mobile thief in Mangaluru yesterday in a filmy style follow up in karnataka, reported ANI.

'The incident took place yesterday where two people were found running and subsequently, police chased them. We got to know that one person was victim and another was accused', said N Shashikumar, CP of Mangaluru City.

'The victim is migrant labourer and his mobile was snatched by 2-3 people. One was arrested red-handed and others were arrested later', added N Shashikumar, CP Mangaluru City

Advertisement

Karnataka: Police personnel chased and nabbed a mobile thief in Mangaluru



The incident took place yesterday two people were found running, subsequently, police chased them. We got to know that one person was victim and another was accused: N Shashikumar, CP Mangaluru City pic.twitter.com/W9deh4FJy4 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:37 PM IST