Mumbai: Police recovers three unaccounted laptops from thief; two held

Passengers who have lost their laptops in the local train should contact Kurla GRP as officials have recovered three unaccounted laptops from a thief.

Kurla GRP has arrested a laptop thief identifed as Gyansingh Raghuveer Singh Kushwaha, (42) on December 30th 2021. During interrogation it's found that 5 cases of bag and laptop theft registered against him at different government railway police stations of the suburban railway network work.

Accused was on police remand till January 10th. During the remand period , Two black Lenovo Laptop , One silver Dell Laptop, One black Dell laptop ,One Lenovo Silver color laptop, one black colour HP laptop , one light green bag and one black bag ( total 6 laptop and two bags) recovered from various places according to information provided by the accused during interrogation to the Kurla GRP.

Now accused is in judicial custody. Process of taking remand by Panvel GRP is on because one case of laptop theft also registered against him in Panvel GRP.



Conferming the development Smita Dhakne, senior police inspector, Kurla GRP station said, "After few complaints about laptop theft in local trains, we formed a special team. During investigation it's found that a person namly Gyansingh boarding local trains from Mulund and travel up to CSMT, In return direction he targets passengers and mostly get down with a bag at Nahur "



" Kurla GRP has recovered three laptops ( A black HP laptop , a Silver colored Lenovo laptop and one black Dell laptop )

from a thief, for which no FIR has been lodged in Mumbai jurisdiction " said GRP commissioner Quaiser Khalid appealing to passengers to contact Kurla GRP if their laptop has been stolen .

Originally from Rajasthan and a trained mason, Gyansingh lost his fingers in an accident and for a living switched to stealing in trains, the man has four offences at Kurla GRP and one at Panvel.



According to GRP sources, he lives in Mulund and his modus operandi was that he would travel to CST in the local trains, and observe passengers who had laptop bags. He would continue to remain seated after the train reached CST, and steal laptops from passengers who dozed off during the journey. He would return by the same train and get off at Nahur to mingle with the crowd.



Commuters usually put their bags on overhead racks of crowded trains and doze off. These crooks pretend that the bag on the rack belongs to them and coolly get off the train with it," said a senior officer of GRP adding that "Maximum complaints of this offence have been received on the CSMT- Panvel , Thane - Dader and Goregaon-Mumbai Central section.



The accused would identify the backpacks of sleeping passengers, steal them from luggage racks and deboard at the next station,” further added officials.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:18 PM IST