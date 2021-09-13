Watch video: Make use of use Pusa bio-decomposer must for fighting stubble burning, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that an audit by a central agency in the national capital has found the use of Pusa bio-decomposer, a microbial solution for stubble management, highly effective. He urged the Centre to ask neighbouring states to distribute it for free among farmers.

He said stubble burning in neighbouring states in October is a major factor behind the high level of air pollution in Delhi.

"Delhi's air quality will deteriorate again around October 10 and continue that way till November end, mainly due to stubble burning in neighbouring states. Last year, the Delhi government found a solution. Pusa Insititute made a bio-decomposer. It gave encouraging results," Kejriwal said.

"The farmers are not at fault. Governments are at fault because they had to offer a solution," Kejriwal said.

Last year, the Delhi government distributed the bio-decomposer free of cost which was used by farmers on 1,935 acres of land in 39 villages to convert stubble into manure, he said.

A survey by a central government agency, WAPCOS, has come up with very encouraging results on the use of the bio-decomposer. Ninety per cent of the farmers claimed that the solution turned stubble into manure in 15-20 days. Also, the content of carbon in the soil increased by 40 per cent, nitrogen 24 per cent, bacteria seven times and fungi three times. Sprouting of wheat also increased by 17-20 per cent, the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also said that he would call on the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav with the audit report and request his personal intervention in the matter.

"We appeal to the Centre to ask state governments to spray the bio-decomposer on farmland for free, it is very reasonable. The stubble need not be burnt again. I will meet the Union Environment Minister soon and request him for his personal intervention," Kejriwal said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

