Watch video: Lakshadweep folk artists welcome Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, wife

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Kochi Naval Airport on Friday on a five-day visit to Kerala.

Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju, Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik, Additional State Protocol Officer MS Harikrishnan received him at the airport, Public Relations Department (PRO), Kerala informed.

The Vice President arrived at Lakshadweep and will return to Kochi on January 2 and attend various events in the city. Naidu will be in Kottayam on January 3 and will leave for Nagpur on 4.

The folk artists of Lakshadweep welcoming the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu & his spouse, Smt. Usha Naidu upon their arrival at the islands today.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 04:08 PM IST