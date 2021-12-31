e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 03:46 PM IST

Ayodhya to get new railway station by March 2022, design inspired by Ram Mandir

Once the new station is made accessible to citizens, more trains are likely to be added to the route.
FPJ Web Desk
A new station is being constructed, anticipating an increase in devotees and visitors, once the massive temple of Lord Ram opens its doors for public. The revamped railway station - inspired by Ram Mandir design - is a Rs 126-crore project, is expected to be completed by March 2022 with improved connectivity.

According to reports, the railway station is being readied to handle around 15,000 passengers a day in place of the current footfall of 4,000. In the second phase, the passenger handling capacity of the station is likely to be further increased to 75,000-10,00,000 passengers a day.

Recently, ANI quoted a tourist from Rajasthan in a tweet, "Development is on at the railway station. We came here earlier also but now it wears a totally different look."

In addition to the rail connectivity, Ayodhya is also expecting its first airport which will cater to international travel.

The work on the face-lift began two years ago via the railway station project. In 2018, IRCTC had launched the Sri Ramayana Express, a - 16-day trip that would commence from Delhi's Safdarjung station and travel across locations related to Ramayana.

The “Shri Ramayan Yatra” rail tour listed to cover destinations like Ayodhya: Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, Saryu Ghat, Nandigram: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund, Janakpur: Ram-Janki Mandir, Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham, Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple and Vishwanath temple and Sita Samahit sthal.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 03:46 PM IST
