Ayodhya to get new railway station by March 2022, design inspired by Ram Mandir

A new station is being constructed, anticipating an increase in devotees and visitors, once the massive temple of Lord Ram opens its doors for public. The revamped railway station - inspired by Ram Mandir design - is a Rs 126-crore project, is expected to be completed by March 2022 with improved connectivity.

According to reports, the railway station is being readied to handle around 15,000 passengers a day in place of the current footfall of 4,000. In the second phase, the passenger handling capacity of the station is likely to be further increased to 75,000-10,00,000 passengers a day.

Recently, ANI quoted a tourist from Rajasthan in a tweet, "Development is on at the railway station. We came here earlier also but now it wears a totally different look."

In addition to the rail connectivity, Ayodhya is also expecting its first airport which will cater to international travel.

The work on the face-lift began two years ago via the railway station project. In 2018, IRCTC had launched the Sri Ramayana Express, a - 16-day trip that would commence from Delhi's Safdarjung station and travel across locations related to Ramayana.

The “Shri Ramayan Yatra” rail tour listed to cover destinations like Ayodhya: Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, Saryu Ghat, Nandigram: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund, Janakpur: Ram-Janki Mandir, Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham, Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple and Vishwanath temple and Sita Samahit sthal.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 03:46 PM IST