Watch Video: Industrialist Anand Mahindra gifts new house to Tamil Nadu’s Idli Amma on Mother’s Day

Industrialist Anand Mahindra promised Tamil Nadu’s Idli Amma to give a house and today he fulfilled his promise. Anand Mahindra in his earlier tweet in April, 2021 promised a house to Idli Amma from Tamil Nadu.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a Tweet, he wrote, "Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!"

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anand Mahindra had earlier shared a video of Idli Amma wherein she was seen serving idli to migrant workers for Rs.1 but she was herself staying in a very small house with limited facilities. Idli Amma wakes up very early in the morning and has been serving food to migrants for the last 30 years. After the video caught the attention of industrialists, he had promised a house to her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

His team worked for the whole year to make a better house for Idli Amma and delivered the promise today on mothers day. Netizens appreciated the industrialist and gave him a salute.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:47 PM IST