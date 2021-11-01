Watch video: 'India to reach net-zero emissions by 2070', says PM Modi while addressing global climate conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the formal position on India's climate action agenda, calling for adaptation and not mitigation to be the central strategy. COP26, running from Sunday to November 12.

The PM urged developed nations to create a 1 trillion dollar-climate fund and shared five commitments of India to tackle climate change.

"When I came to Paris for the first time for the Climate Summit, I had no intention to add my own promise to other promises across the world. I had come with concern for humanity, as a representative of a culture that gave a message of Sarve Sukhinah Bhavantu," PM Modi said while delivering the speech.

For me, the Paris event wasn't a Summit but a sentiment, a commitment & India wasn't making promises to the world, instead, 125 Cr Indians were making promises to themselves. I am happy that a developing country like India is working to pull crores of people out of poverty, added Modi.

Some key points given by the Prime Minister:

Despite being 17% of the world population, India's contribution to global emission stands at only 5%, the PM said.

The whole world agrees that India is the only country out of all the other biggest economies of the world that had delivered on the Paris commitment.

India stands at fourth place in the world in 'Install Renewable Energy Capacity'. In the last seven years, there has been a reduction of at least 25% in the use of non-fossil fuels energy.

PM Modi's 'Panchamrit' to Tackle Climate Change:

1) By 2030 non-fossil fuel generation to increase by 500 GW.

2) By 2030 India will increase 50% renewable energy.

3) Carbon emission to be reduced by 1 billion tonnes.

4) Carbon 40% reduction.

5) Net zero-emission by 2070.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:06 PM IST