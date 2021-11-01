Watch video: 'Adaptation needs to be key component', says PM Modi as he addresses COP26 summit on climate change in Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue and was greeted by Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The PM took the stage at Glasgow and put forward India's view and stand on the issue of the climate change.

"We have to make adaptation the main part of our development policies & schemes. In India, schemes like 'Nal Se Jal', Clean India Mission & Ujjawala have not only given adoption benefits to our citizens but also improved their quality of life": PM Narendra Modi said while addressing the COP26 summit.

"There is a need to include climate change adaptation policies in the school syllabus to make next-generation aware of issues," PM added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Talking about the effect of climate change on small farmers in India, the PM said it was forcing them to change their cropping patterns.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that the US is not only back at the table, but leading by example. “We want to do more to help developing countries accelerate the clean energy transition,” Biden told the gathering.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the global climate summit saying the world is strapped to a “doomsday device.”

The 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) kicked off on Sunday in Scotland's Glasgow and will conclude on November 12.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Prince Charles, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron are among the top leaders of the world who are likely to address the Summit of COP26 today.

In a short while, I will be delivering the National Statement at the Summit, PM Modi said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

COP26 Summit will provide an opportunity to meet with all the stakeholders including leaders of partner countries, innovators, and Inter-Governmental Organisation, and explore the possibilities for further accelerating our clean growth, PM Modi had said in a statement on Friday.

(with inputs from sources and agencies)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:23 PM IST