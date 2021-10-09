Watch video: Hyderabad witnesses sudden downpour; many places of city waterlogged

Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Hyderabad city. Roads and the low lying areas are inundated with water. Nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to heavy rains.

Two persons washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad on Friday.

K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, "Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them."

Watch videos:

#WATCH | Telangana: Lanes, roads submerged following incessant rainfall in Hyderabad. Visuals from the Old city. (08.10) pic.twitter.com/5XCGtsmIwt — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

#WATCH | Telangana: People struggle to cross a heavily waterlogged road after rain lashed several parts of Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad. "Two persons have been washed away after nullahs overflowed due to heavy rains. Rescue team searching for them," said K Purushottam, ACP (08.10) pic.twitter.com/4RiAhA0EY2 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

#WATCH | Telangana: Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday pic.twitter.com/ACLKd1Vb19 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Rajasthan, and whole of Delhi and Chandigarh, India Meteorological Department said today. It has also withdrawn from entire Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir, it said. Withdrawal has also commenced from some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in the next two days, it said. The withdrawal line is now passing through Dwarka and Mehsana in Gujarat, Udaipur and Kota in Rajasthan, and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, it said. The weather agency said a low pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea around Sunday and move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh in the subsequent four to five days.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:58 AM IST