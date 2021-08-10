Watch video: Delhi Police arrests ex-BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, five others for anti-Muslim slogans during protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Six people, including advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, have been arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with the anti-Muslim slogans allegedly raised during a protest at the Jantar Mantar here, officials said.

"Six people have been arrested after an FIR was registered at the Connaught Place Police Station related to provocative sloganeering at a programme held near Bank of Baroda," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.

The accused have been identified as Ashwini Upadhyay, Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma and Vinit Bajpai.