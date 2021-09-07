Watch video: As schools still not reopened in 2 Karnataka districts, 35.6% children of Classes 6-8 attend on Day 1

As schools have not reopened in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada, two districts where the positivity rate is over and around 2%, the rest of the state saw only 35.64% of students of classes 6-8 have attended the school for physical classes on Monday, as per Karnataka Education Ministry data.

V. Anbukumar, Commissioner for Public Instruction, said that teachers in the two districts were instructed to continue with online classes , as per a report by The Hindu. He added that they were allowed to call students in groups (not more than five students) to school and give them advice or clarify their doubts.

However, he added that the department was hoping that the COVID-19 situation would improve and schools would reopen soon.

Karnataka government took the decision to reopen the schools for classes 6-8 on August 30, keeping in place all the COVID-19 protocols. However, the government has not made attendance mandatory for students. Thus, the state is operating a 'blended mode' of education i.e., students who do not want to resume physical classes will still have the option to attend online classes.

Schools have resumed only in these districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is less than 2%. Karnataka government took the decision to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 on August 30, 2021. The final decision was taken after a meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

As per government directive, classes will be conducted on alternative days. Further, protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and using sanitizer have to be followed by all stakeholders.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 01:38 PM IST