COVID-19 concerns: Only 35.6% offline attendance on Day 1 as Karnataka reopens schools for classes 6-8

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only 35.64% of students of classes 6-8 have attended the school for physical classes on Monday, as per Karnataka Education Ministry data.

Schools in Karnataka for classes 6-8 have been reopened on September 6, adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols. In class 8, only 23.22% have attended physical classes on their first day of school on Monday, the data stated.

According to the state education ministry report, around 29.15% of class 6 students went to school for attending offline classes on Monday. There are more than 10 lakh students enrolled in class 6 for the academic year 2021-2022.

In class 7, only 28.05% of students attended school on the first day, while the number of enrolled students exceeds 10 lakh in the state, as per official data.

Karnataka government took the decision to reopen the schools for classes 6-8 on August 30, keeping in place all the COVID-19 protocols. However, the government has not made attendance mandatory for students. Thus, the state is operating a 'blended mode' of education i.e., students who do not want to resume physical classes will still have the option to attend online classes.

Schools have resumed only in these districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is less than 2%. Karnataka government took the decision to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 on August 30, 2021. The final decision was taken after a meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

As per government directive, classes will be conducted on alternative days. Further, protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and using sanitizer have to be followed by all stakeholders.

Schools have already resumed in the state for classes 9 to12 from August 23, 2021. Bommai had said on September 4 that the government has not yet made any decision to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:07 AM IST