e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets WHO approval
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:26 PM IST

Watch video: 9 lakh diyas lit on banks of Surya river in Ayodhya

This 9 lakh diyas represents houses where people started residing, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban.
FPJ Web Desk
9 lakh diyas lit in Ayodhya | Photo: ANI

9 lakh diyas lit in Ayodhya | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Government is all set for a grand Deepawali celebration this year with nearly 12 lakh earthen lamps to be lit, of which nine lakh earthen diyas are being lit on the banks of river Surya.

This 9 lakh diyas represents houses where people started residing, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. We have provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in rural and urban schemes.

In 2020, over six lakh earthen lamps were lit during the "Deepotsav" to celebrate the festival, creating a world record.

"This year in Ayodhya, 9 lakh diyas will be lit. This 9 lakh represents houses where people started residing, under PM Awas Yojana Urban. We've provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in Rural and Urban schemes," UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said earlier.

"I appeal to all public representatives in the state who are more than 8 lakh in number to adopt one house each and contribute towards lighting diyas and distributing sweets to them. I appeal to them to give #Diwali gifts to the children in these families," the chief minister said.

According to a government statement, the staging of Ram Lilas, a 3D holographic display, laser show, and fireworks will be part of the five-day-long celebrations, beginning Monday.

(with inputs from sources)

Advertisement

ALSO READ

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers Kabul river water sent by Afghanistan girl at Ram Janmabhoomi site in...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal