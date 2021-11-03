Watch video: 9 lakh diyas lit on banks of Surya river in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh Government is all set for a grand Deepawali celebration this year with nearly 12 lakh earthen lamps to be lit, of which nine lakh earthen diyas are being lit on the banks of river Surya.

This 9 lakh diyas represents houses where people started residing, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. We have provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in rural and urban schemes.

In 2020, over six lakh earthen lamps were lit during the "Deepotsav" to celebrate the festival, creating a world record.

"This year in Ayodhya, 9 lakh diyas will be lit. This 9 lakh represents houses where people started residing, under PM Awas Yojana Urban. We've provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in Rural and Urban schemes," UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said earlier.

"I appeal to all public representatives in the state who are more than 8 lakh in number to adopt one house each and contribute towards lighting diyas and distributing sweets to them. I appeal to them to give #Diwali gifts to the children in these families," the chief minister said.

According to a government statement, the staging of Ram Lilas, a 3D holographic display, laser show, and fireworks will be part of the five-day-long celebrations, beginning Monday.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:26 PM IST