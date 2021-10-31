UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers Kabul river water sent by Afghanistan girl at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday performed 'Jal Abhishek' with Kabul river water sent by a girl from Afghanistan at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi was accompanied with priests and officials at Ram temple construction site. "The water sent by the girl from Afghanistan was mixed with Gangajal & then poured at Ram temple construction site as per PM Narendra Modi's instruction," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier in the day, the Yogi Adityanath said that he will be visiting Ayodhya to review the preparation for the grand Deepotsav 2021 celebrations.

The UP CM during a press briefing at his official Lucknow residence today said, “A girl from Afghanistan has sent water from the Kabul river to honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to offer it at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya."

“From that point of view, I am going there specifically to add that sentiment to this event (Deepotsav) as well,” he added.

The chief minister had further stated that he will be visiting Ayodhya to also dedicate Shree Ram Janmbhoomi the emotions of those who have maintained their respect and devotion towards India and its holy shrines despite the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Adityanath said it is a matter of great pride that the construction of the Ram temple is moving ahead by removing the fetters of the past.

This year, Adityanath has announced the nine lakh earthen lamps will be lit in Ayodhya, one earthen lamp each for an estimated nine lakh beneficiaries of the housing schemes of the Central and the state government. The Deepotsav is set to start on November 1 and will conclude on November 5, a day after Diwali.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 05:25 PM IST