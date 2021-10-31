Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya, will offer Kabul river water sent by a girl from Afghanistan at Ram Janmabhoomi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that he is set to visit Ayodhya to review the preparations at Ram Janmbhoomi ahead of the Deepawali festival celebration.

Yogi Adityanath, who took a media briefing at his residence in Lucknow, said that he will visit Ayodhya Ram Janmbhoomi to offer the Kabul river water sent by a girl from the worn-torn country of Afghanistan.

“A girl from Afghanistan has sent water from the Kabul river to honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to offer it at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya,” the UP CM told a press briefing at his official Lucknow residence.

“From that point of view, I am going there specifically to add that sentiment to this event (Deepotsav) as well,” he added.

Talking to the media in Lucknow, he said, "I am leaving for Ayodhya and I will review the preparations for the Diwali festival to be held every year in Ayodhya. I will dedicate the water sent by a girl from Afghanistan with me to Ram Lalla."

It is a matter of pride for me that even after the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, a girl has sent water for Ram Lalla, which shows that the sentiments of Hindus living in the country and the world are attached to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the chief minister added.

Reportedly, the chief minister will perform darshan worship here at Ram Janmabhoomi. After this, he will join the Ram Katha in Bhawan. He will then conclude the Ramayana Conclave at Ramkatha Park. After this, there will be an inspection and review meeting regarding the preparations for Deepotsav.

