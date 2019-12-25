Watch: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan plays his rendition of the classic Christmas carol Jingle Bells

Masoom Ali Khan Bangash, who is famously known as Amjad Ali Khan, is a renowned Indian classical musician, he has played across the globe for his international and national fans.

Khan’s father is said to have received music lessons from the descendants of Tansen, one of the ‘Nav-Ratnas’ of the Mughal Emperor Akbar. Khan has lived a major part of his life in Delhi where he attended the Modern School from 1958 to 1963.

He also has a long list of awards under his name including the prestigious Padma Shri in 1975, Padma Bhushan in 1991, and Padma Vibhushan in 2001. He was also awarded the 21st Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavna Award and the Fukuoka Asian Culture Prize in 2004.

The US state Massachusetts proclaimed 20 April as Amjad Ali Khan Day in 1984, he is also an honorary citizen of Houston, Texas, and Nashville and Tennessee.