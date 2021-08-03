Watch: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches official theme song 'Kar De Kamaal Tu' in support of Team India for 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

New Delhi: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday virtually launched the theme song 'Kar De Kamaal Tu' for the country's Paralympic contingent and urged the public to cheer the para athletes during the upcoming Games in Tokyo. The song is composed and sung by divyang cricket player Sanjeev Singh, who is a resident of Lucknow.

It was the Paralympic Committee of India's (PCI) idea to get the song composed by a player from the divyang community as a mark of inclusiveness.

"The song embodies the grit and determination of our amazing Paralympic athletes. Indian para athletes have consistently performed well all over the world. You have made India proud," Thakur said. "Let's all come together and cheer for our para athletes," he added.

India is sending its biggest-ever contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics which are set to open on August 24.

"This time India is sending the largest ever contingent of 54 para sportspersons competing across nine disciplines," Thakur said.