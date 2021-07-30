A look at India's best performance in Summer Paralympics

One of the most extraordinary aspects of sports is that it brings everyone to the same level. No matter where you are from or what happened to your leg after that car accident, you can take your passion for sports and show it to the entire world as long as you believe in yourself.

So many people feel frustrated and sad after a serious personal injury with long-life physical consequences. It's what everyone would feel like, too. And this may be even worse for those who used to practice sports or were athletes at the Olympics. That's where sports come to help those injured athletes who have to abandon their role in the team: the Paralympic Games are designed to give everyone the same right and possibility to perform a soccer game, a tennis match, or a race.

How Did India Perform At The 2016 Games?

Every country that took part in the Paralympic Games in 2016 had several very good teams for different sports. India competed at the Games from 7th to 18th September. India is one of the countries that have been appearing at the Paralympics since 1968, except for 1976 and 1980.

For the 2016 Paralympics, India sent its best 19 athletes, of which 16 men and 3 women, to Rio (Brazil). This was India's largest delegation of participants at the Games in history and, as many Indian followers predicted, this summer Paralympics event translated into a great success for the country. It practically marked history in India's sports industry as its athletes won 4 medals out of 5 different sports in total.

India's Best Medalist Ever

Gaining 4 medals on only 5 sports is a pretty high result and all Indians who placed a bet on their favorite athletes can be pretty proud of their performance. The medalists of the 2016 Paralympics were:

Mariyappan Thangavelu who won the gold medal at the men's High Jump on 9th September. Devendra Jhajharia also won another great golden medal at the men's Javelin Thrower on 14th September. Deepa Malik is the only woman who gained a medal: she did her best and fully deserved a silver medal at the women's Shot Put. Varun Singh Bhati participated and won the bronze medal at the men's High Jump on 9th September, the same day as Mariyappan Thangavelu.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics

Due to the virus issue, the Summer Paralympics 2020 has been postponed to 2021. So, the Games are being held at the present day. The majestic landscape of Japan will offer its best background in Tokyo , which was chosen as the city to host this sports event.

For those who don't want to miss a thing, know that both the opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the New National Stadium in the Heritage Zone of the city, the same location as the Olympics in 1964. The main sports venues in this area that will also host the various games include the Nippon Budokan, the Tokyo Equestrian Park, the Tokyo International Forum, the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, and the Yoyogi National Stadium. Other important sports venues that will also be important for the actual Paralympics are located in the Bay Zone of Tokyo and they are the Aomi Urban Sports Venue, the famous Ariake Arena, Ariake Tennis Park, the Dream Island Archery Park, another relevant venue is Makuhari Messe, the Odaiba Marine Park, the Olympic Aquatics Centre, the Olympic Gymnastics Centre, and the Sea Forest Waterway.