Watch: Train runs in reverse direction for several kilometres in Uttarakhand

The loco pilot and the guard present in the train have been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered to look into the incident.

Superintendent of Police of Champawat, Lokeshwar Singh, told PTI that it is likely that sudden brakes were applied to avoid the possibility of hitting an animal, following which the train suddenly started running in the opposite direction. However, he said that after running in the reverse direction from Banbasa, the train stopped at Chakarpur.

The police officer further said that during the time of the incident there were about 60-70 passengers on the train.

This is the second incident in Uttarakhand within a week when a train accident has been averted.

On Saturday, a coach of the Shatabdi Express coming from New Delhi to Dehradun caught fire near the Kansar range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve. During this time, the entire coach of the train was gutted, but 35 passengers travelling in it were evacuated safely.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)