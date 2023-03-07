e-Paper Get App
Watch: Thief runs away with Punjab govt school teacher’s purse in broad daylight

The incident was flagged by social activist Manik Goyal who posted the video of the theft on Twitter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
A shocking incident took place in Punjab recently where a government school teacher’s purse was stolen in broad daylight and the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera. 

The clip shows the victim sitting on a chair with her purse on a separate chair. The thief walks up to her slowly from the left side and quietly picks up the purse and runs straight back where the direction he came from.

The teacher realised what happened and tried to stop the thief by running after him but she fell mid-way.

The victim later said that she ran outside the school premises to look for the thief but he had gotten away by that time. 

The social activist who posted the video also tagged Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains and urged him to improve security of teachers and students in schools.

“The looting of a teacher's purse in broad daylight from a Govt primary school is a disturbing incident that has raised serious questions about the safety of our children in schools. 

“Hi @harjotbains,as Education minister, isn't it time to prioritize the security of teachers & students over your daily PR drama?” Goyal wrote.

