Haldwani Violence: ‘They Tried To Burn Us Alive’, Lady Cop Narrates Horrific Incident That Unfolded On Thursday Evening (VIDEO)

Razing down of an allegedly unauthorized madrasa by the Haldwani municipal corporation in Banbhulpura triggered violence in the city on Thursday night. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami authorized shoot-on-sight orders as troublemakers hurled stones at police officers and set their vehicles ablaze.

Following the incidents of stone-throwing and arson, a video featuring a female police officer recounting her harrowing ordeal surfaced online.

In the viral video, the lady officer can be heard describing, "We sought refuge in a house to shield ourselves from the stone-throwing, when approximately 15 individuals barged in, attacked us, and attempted to set the house ablaze, evidently with the intent to burn us alive."

Lady officer in #Haldwani narrates how police were hiding in a house to save themselves from stone pelting and then around 15 people entered the house, assaulted them and then tried to set the house on fire with an intention to burn them aIive — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) February 9, 2024



Four individuals lost their lives, and 250 others sustained injuries in the city of Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The unrest, which commenced on Thursday due to the demolition of an 'illegally constructed' madrasa, has led to the imposition of a curfew in the city.

According to State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman, at least four fatalities have been reported in the violence-stricken area of Banbhoolpura in Haldwani, with over 100 policemen injured, as per ANI reports.