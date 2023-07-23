UP Crime: Shocking Double-Murder Caught On CCTV In Meerut's Hastinapur As Armed Assailants Rain Bullets

In a shocking incident, two individuals were fatally shot and killed in front of Makhdumpur Colony, situated on the main road of Hastinapur town in Meerut District. The assailants unleashed a barrage of bullets, firing approximately eight rounds during the attack.

The deceased have been identified as Arvind, also known as "Kaalu," son of Dhoom Singh, and Surendra, son of Ramesh, residents of Gram Pali.

In Makhadumpur Colony, Hastinapur, an E-rickshaw driver named Surendra was ambushed by a group of armed miscreants while carrying passengers, Arvind and others. The assailants, riding on motorcycles, opened fire indiscriminately as the rickshaw approached the colony, creating a scene of terror and chaos.

Amidst the chaos, Arvind attempted to save his life by fleeing into a nearby alley, but the attackers relentlessly pursued him and shot him, leaving him injured. The attackers brazenly continued to hurl abuses and threats, leaving the entire neighborhood gripped with fear.

Authorities are currently investigating the motives behind this heinous attack, and the immediate aftermath saw the arrival of SDM Akhilesh Yadav and CEO Ashish Sharma at the crime scene. The police have swiftly taken charge of the situation, initiating the process of gathering evidence and sending the bodies for post-mortem.

