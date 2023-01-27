WATCH: Scorpio driver performs dangerous stunts for Instagram reel on Noida Expressway; cops probe after video goes viral

WATCH: Scorpio driver performs dangerous stunts on Noida Expressway; video goes viral |

Noida: A video has emerged on the internet where a black colour Scorpio was seen performing dangerous stunts on the Noida Expressway. The incident reportedly took place near Dalit Prerna Sthal on Thursday.

Video shows car performing dangerous stunts on busy road

In the video posted by journalist Nishant Sharma, a black colour Scorpio can be seen with no number plate and tinted windows. The video shows the Scorpio going zig-zag at a very high speed on a busy road putting other drivers around at risk. The stunts are believed to be performed for posting reels on social media.

Traffic Police responded on the viral video

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, Noida Traffic Police stepped into the matter and responded saying that a probe is underway in the matter and the police is in search of the Scorpio driver.

"The concerned traffic inspector has been directed to investigate and take necessary action," tweeted Noida Traffic Police.

More details in the case are awaited.

Earlier incident reported of car stunts in Noida

Earlier in November 2022, a video of a girl who was seen sitting on the bonnet of a Scorpio car from Noida went viral on the internet.

The video's duration was around 10 seconds which showed the girl sitting on the bonnet of a black Scorpio car that was moving at a very slow speed.

Police took further action on this incident and seized the car as well, which comes under the police station in Sector 24 of Noida.

