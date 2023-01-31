e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Rahul Gandhi back home after BJY ends; supporters swamp his Delhi residence to welcome him

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi back home after BJY ends; supporters swamp his Delhi residence to welcome him

The Congress MPs supporters were seen holding placards and bouquets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi back home after BJY ends; supporters swamp his Delhi residence to welcome him | ANI video screengrab
Follow us on

New Delhi: Supporters of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi gave him a gran welcome him as he arrived at his Delhi residence after the completion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The gates of his Delhi residence were decorated and barricading was done in front of it. As soon as the Congress leader reached the entrance of his residence, slogans were raised by his supporters. Some people had placards in their hand while some had bouquets with them. Rahul Gandhi stopped and climbed on a higher platform near the barricade and met his supporters. He can be seen shaking hands with them.

Watch the video here:

Read Also
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Will Rahul Gandhi's long foot march change Congress' fortune?
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Three days after Sreenivasan Jain’s exit, Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV

Three days after Sreenivasan Jain’s exit, Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV

Budget 2023: India's ailing education sector needs urgent repair work

Budget 2023: India's ailing education sector needs urgent repair work

Air India Urination Case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail after 25 days

Air India Urination Case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail after 25 days

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi back home after BJY ends; supporters swamp his Delhi residence to welcome him

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi back home after BJY ends; supporters swamp his Delhi residence to welcome him

Raising Day 2023: Here's how Indian Coast Guard was established

Raising Day 2023: Here's how Indian Coast Guard was established