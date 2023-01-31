WATCH: Rahul Gandhi back home after BJY ends; supporters swamp his Delhi residence to welcome him | ANI video screengrab

New Delhi: Supporters of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi gave him a gran welcome him as he arrived at his Delhi residence after the completion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The gates of his Delhi residence were decorated and barricading was done in front of it. As soon as the Congress leader reached the entrance of his residence, slogans were raised by his supporters. Some people had placards in their hand while some had bouquets with them. Rahul Gandhi stopped and climbed on a higher platform near the barricade and met his supporters. He can be seen shaking hands with them.

Watch the video here:

