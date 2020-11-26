Watch: Police use tear gas, water cannons to disperse farmers gathered near Delhi border

The Police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas to disperse a group of farmers gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala, who allegedly tried to jump police barricades to enter Haryana as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws.
The situation remained tense at the Shambu inter-state the border on the national highway as protesting farmers threw police barricades into the Ghaggar river. Multi-level barricading has been put by Haryana Police to prevent the farmers from moving towards the national capital.
Haryana on Thursday completely sealed its borders with Punjab as farmers from the adjoining state started assembling in big numbers as part of the Delhi Chalo march. The BJP government in Haryana had earlier said it will seal its borders with Punjab on November 26-27 in view of the farmers' march to Delhi.
With protesting farmers from Punjab assembling at the Delhi-Haryana borders on Thursday morning, the police in the national capital stepped up security and put barricades at several places. The police said they have denied the requests from the farmers' groups to hold protests in Delhi.
Delhi Police in coordination with the Haryana Police was seen checking vehicles entering the capital, and have put even cemented barricades and sand trucks to stop the protesting farmers who are marching towards Delhi in large numbers in their tractors and trolleys.
(Inputs from Agencies)
