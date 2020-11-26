Watch: Police use tear gas, water cannons to disperse farmers gathered near Delhi border

With protesting farmers from Punjab assembling at the Delhi-Haryana borders on Thursday morning, the police in the national capital stepped up security and put barricades at several places. The police said they have denied the requests from the farmers' groups to hold protests in Delhi.

Delhi Police in coordination with the Haryana Police was seen checking vehicles entering the capital, and have put even cemented barricades and sand trucks to stop the protesting farmers who are marching towards Delhi in large numbers in their tractors and trolleys.

(Inputs from Agencies)