Watch: Police Lathi-Charge People Amid Stone-Pelting During Muharram Procession In Outer Delhi

Twitter

Several participants in a Muharram procession in Outer Delhi's Nangloi neighborhood were lathi-charged by police on Saturday evening after they allegedly tried to veer from the planned route and threw stones at them.

According to DCP (Outer) Harendra Singh, the Tazia parade included about 2,000 people, and sufficient police were stationed there.

In the video of the incident posted on Twitter policemen can be seen swinging their batons amid stone-pelting as the crowd runs helter-skelter.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Peace resorted in the area

In a statement to the media, Singh said that a couple of the participants attempted to stray from the planned path and began throwing stones at the police; in response, they resorted to lathi-charge. Eight to ten policemen , who only suffered minor bruises, were sent to the hospital.

The perpetrators will be discovered and action will be taken against them, said Singh. He also informed that the situation is back to normal now.