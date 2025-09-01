Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools

Lucknow: Balvatikas established in government schools of Uttar Pradesh have emerged as a foundation for structured pre-primary education. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, more than 70,000 Balvatikas equipped with modern facilities are now functional in primary and composite schools, catering to children aged 3 to 6 years.

These classrooms are designed to foster creativity, social interaction, and self-confidence among children. Teachers report visible improvements in school readiness, interest in learning, and the overall quality of early education. Students entering Class 1 are now showing better preparedness both socially and mentally.

On Independence Day 2025, 5,118 new Balvatikas were inaugurated. Children marked the occasion by participating in songs, dances, skits, and painting activities. Parents and community members present welcomed the development, describing it as a milestone in making early childhood education more accessible at the local level.

Balvatikas provide child-friendly furniture, colorful classrooms, outdoor play equipment, and activity-based learning materials such as Wonder Boxes. Dedicated learning corners and practice books are helping children engage with concepts through play and exploration. Stationery and other teaching-learning materials are also distributed to enhance the learning environment.

Trained Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) educators are being deployed in schools to guide young learners through interactive activities that support their physical, cognitive, and emotional development. The emphasis remains on holistic growth through joyful learning experiences.

Parents have expressed satisfaction with the initiative, noting that quality education is now available closer to home. The launch events also highlighted growing community participation in education, with local representatives and families encouraging children’s involvement in cultural and creative programs.