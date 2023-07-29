From Srinagar To Kolkata: Here's How Muharram Was Observed Across The Country

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023
Muharram is an important day for Islamic believers. Muharram is also called Muharram-ul-Haram. The 10th day of Muharram, also known as Ashura or Mourning, is observed on July 29 this year. Here are pictures from Muharram celebrations across the country. In pic: Shia Muslims mourn during a procession on the day of Ashura, in New Delhi.
PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Muharram is the first month of the Hijri calendar and is one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. For the Muslim community around the world, it is considered to be the second holiest month after Ramzan. In pic: New Delhi
PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Muharram is one of four months—the other three being Dhu Al Qadah, Dhu Al Hijjah, and Rajab—that are considered sacred. In pic: New Delhi
PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
The Islamic New Year is the beginning of the new Muslim lunar calendar. It is also known as the Hijri New Year. The Islamic calendar is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. In pic: New Delhi
PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Ashura is the day when Imam Hussein Ali, the grandson of the prophet Muhammad, was martyred. Muslims around the world can choose to fast on the day of Ashura, as the Prophet Mohammed did, hoping their sins of the past year will be forgiven. In pic: New Delhi
PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
In pic: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha along with Muslim devotees takes part in a procession, in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir government allowed a Muharram procession for the first time in more than three decades.
PTI Photo
Both Shia and Sunni Muslims have different ways of observing Muharram. In pic: Muslim devotees take part in a procession on the tenth day of the mourning period of Muharram, in Shimla.
PTI Photo
The Shia Muslims observe a fast to mourn the death of Imam Hussein and his family members and to honour the sacrifice made in the battle of Kabala in 680 AD. In pic: Patna
PTI Photo
For them, it is a mourning period; hence, they do not indulge in any celebration during this period. In pic: Kolkata
PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
On the 10th day, they participate in a procession and self-flagellations. In pic: Shia Muslims flagellate themselves in Patna.
PTI Photo
The participants use sharp objects like knives or chains with blades attached for self-flagellation on the streets. Followed by other weapons, they chant ‘Yaa Hussein’ loudly. In pic: Lucknow
PTI Photo
In pic: Police personnel escort Muslim devotees during a procession in Kolkata
PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
Whereas the Sunni Muslims observe the day with peaceful fasting and gatherings to remember the sacrifice of Imam Hussein. In pic: Young Muslim devotees during a procession in Kolkata.
PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
It lasts from sunrise to sunset. Special prayers are also conducted in mosques. In pic: Bhopal,
PTI Photo
The 'Battle of Karbala' is considered as the darkest period of Islamic History. It led to the martyrdom of Imam Husain, grandson of Prophet Mohammed along with his family and followers. In pic: Noida.
PTI Photo/Nand kumar
Therefore, the first month of Islamic Calendar, Mohurrum, is not celebrated but is mourned. In pic: Bikaner.
PTI Photo
