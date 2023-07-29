From Srinagar To Kolkata: Here's How Muharram Was Observed Across The Country

Muharram is an important day for Islamic believers. Muharram is also called Muharram-ul-Haram. The 10th day of Muharram, also known as Ashura or Mourning, is observed on July 29 this year. Here are pictures from Muharram celebrations across the country. In pic: Shia Muslims mourn during a procession on the day of Ashura, in New Delhi.

PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary