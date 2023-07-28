Bhopal: Traffic Diversions In Place For Muharram Celebrations In City Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic diversions will be in place in the city on Saturday, in the wake of Muharram celebrations. The Bhopal traffic police have issued a diverted traffic plan to ensure smooth commute and avoid inconvenience for commuters.

Buses coming from and going towards Indore and Ujjain will have to stop at Halalpur bus stand. Entry for these buses shall not be allowed inside Lalghati till 12 pm. The same rule will appply for buses commuting on the Rajgarh-Biaora road.

Those buses which shuttle between Halalpur and ISBT bus stand and vice-versa will have to take the bypass road, and will not be allowed to take the interior routes of the city till 12 pm.

Commute shall remain shut till 12 pm on the road connecting Roshanpura Square to Bhopal Talkies, during which several places such as Kamla Park, Retghat, VIP road, Lalghati, Moti Masjid, Peergate and Imami Gate will also be closed for all types of vehicles.

The commuters who wish to go to Bhopal Talkies from Roshanpura Square or vice-versa will have to take the Bharat Mata Square, to pass through Bhadbhada, Sakshi Dhaba Square, Neelbad Trijunction and Mubarakpur Square to reach their destination.

Commuters hailing from new Bhopal will be able to pass through Prabhat Square, JK Road, Ratnagiri, Ayodhya Bypass road, Bhanpur and Karond Square to reach Gandhi Nagar trijunction.