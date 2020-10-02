Watch: PM Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. PM Modi visited Vijay Ghat, Shastri's memorial in New Delhi, and paid tributes to the second Prime Minister of independent India.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the soft-spoken and humble Shastri, epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation.
"Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India," he tweeted.
Lal Bahadur Shastri's sons Sunil Shastri and Anil Shastri also visited Vijay Ghat and paid tributes on his birth anniversary.
President Ram Nath Kovind also paid homage to the leader who gave the iconic slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan".
"Today we remember former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. A great son of India, he served our nation with exceptional dedication. His fundamental role in the Green Revolution, the White Revolution and wartime leadership continue to inspire the nation," he tweeted on Friday morning.
Born on 2nd October 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri joined the Indian Independence Movement in 1920. He also participated in the non-cooperation movement. In 1930, he participated in the Salt Satyagraha, for which he was imprisoned for more than two years. He became a loyal follower, first of Gandhi, and then of Jawaharlal Nehru.
He became Prime Minister in 1964 post Jawaharlal Nehru's demise and led India during the Indo-Pak war in 1965. A Nehruvian Socialist and lifelong Congressman, Shastri was an important figure during the freedom struggle and rose to prominence after Independence. One of the most humble prime ministers of India, it is his modesty that continues to define him.
