WATCH: Passenger Triggers Fire Alarm On Vande Bharat Express After Smoking 'Bidi' Inside Toilet, Arrested In Nellore

A passenger on board the Vande Bharat Express was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught smoking inside the train's toilet which triggered the fire alarm.

The accused was smoking 'bidi' (Indian cigarette) after locking himself inside the toilet of the Tirupati-Secunderabad train.

He had boarded from Tirupati and locked himself in the toilet of the C-13 coach.

Later when he lit up the bidi inside the toilet, the aerosol fire extinguisher got activated.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media where the smoke-filled cabin of the train can be seen with people getting evacuated from the train.

The accused passenger was then detained by the Railway Police Force at Nellore and appropriate action would be initiated against him as per Railways Act.

The accused was said to be travelling without a ticket.

The train had to be stopped for nearly half an hour due to the incident. According to Divisional Railway Manager Vijayawada, a passenger smoked inside the toilet of C13.

“Fire alarm auto activated on detection of smoke. The said passenger is detained by the RPF at Nellore. Appropriate action would be taken,” he tweeted.