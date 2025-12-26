 'Don't Hit Me': Woman 'Attacked' For Objection To 'Illegal Fund Collection' On Delhi Metro - VIDEO
An X user, Anu Lall, shared a video of confronting two youths allegedly collecting illegal donations inside a Delhi Metro coach. She questioned metro surveillance and claimed such incidents follow a pattern. The video prompted a response from DMRC, which said the matter has been referred for further action.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Anu Lall, an X user, shared a video of herself confronting two youths on the Delhi Metro for allegedly collecting “illegal funds.” While posting the video, she wrote, “Illegal fund collection in the Delhi Metro every day. If you object or ask questions, they hit you back and get aggressive.”

Tagging the official handles of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Police, Delhi Traffic Police and the DCP of South Delhi, she questioned the effectiveness of surveillance, asking, “What’s the point of surveillance if we cannot curtail such illegal activities?”

Providing further details, Lall said the incident took place on the Yellow Line-bound Delhi Metro and that the video was recorded near Chhatarpur at around 2 pm.

In the clip, the woman can be heard telling the youths, “This is illegal, don't you know that? You are travelling in the women’s coach. Do you know that? I can report this to the police. Turn around.” At one point, the girl is seen pushing away the camera with her hand as she approaches her, prompting the woman to say, “Don’t hit me.”

In another post, Lall alleged that such incidents follow a pattern. “It’s always a girl-boy duo. They look educated. Are these #Naxals or an NGO? Who is behind them? They are all carrying the same fake documents. It’s a gang, definitely not a lone operator,” she wrote.

The post prompted a response from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused, the DMRC said the matter had been forwarded to the concerned department for further action.

Woman Confronts Youths Seeking Donations Inside Delhi’s Yellow Line Metro - VIDEO
Notably, in a similar post on December 24, Lall had shared another video showing her confronting a young man and woman who were allegedly seeking donations inside a Delhi Metro coach.

In that video, the youths, carrying papers and what appeared to be a donation receipt book, were seen approaching passengers and asking for money, claiming they were collecting funds for a “National Relief Camp.”

