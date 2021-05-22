Watch: Oxygen Express piloted by 'all female crew' reaches Bengaluru

An Oxygen Express train piloted by an 'All Female Crew' arrived in the city with 120 metric tonnes of medical oxygen from Jamshedpur.

"The 7th Oxygen Express to Karnataka has arrived in Bengaluru from Tatanagar (Jamshedpur) on Friday. This Oxygen Express train piloted by an all female crew will ensure continued supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the State," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Saturday.